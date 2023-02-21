WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

