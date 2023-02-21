WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,126 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 9.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 293.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $11,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Amedisys Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AMED opened at $97.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.30 and a 12 month high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

