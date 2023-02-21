WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,476 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

