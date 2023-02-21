WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,057,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after buying an additional 84,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 196.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 140.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

CATY stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CATY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.