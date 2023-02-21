WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 6,928 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the third quarter worth $161,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 12.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sonos by 24.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,667 shares in the company, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

