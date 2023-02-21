WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $241,506.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,715. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.71. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $29.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

