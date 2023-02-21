WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

