WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.48. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $101.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.47.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677 over the last 90 days. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

