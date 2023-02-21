WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $408,000 Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 633.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,140.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $542,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,140.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

