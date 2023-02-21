WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $416,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,519 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.