WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $448,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UGI by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in UGI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.64%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

