WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $462,000 Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after purchasing an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 64.5% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 157.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

