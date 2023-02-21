WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $473,000 Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Forrester Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 89,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FORR opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FORR. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Forrester Research

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.