WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $478,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1,847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 669,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $213,987,000 after purchasing an additional 635,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,507,000 after purchasing an additional 131,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,732,000 after purchasing an additional 116,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter J. Aspatore sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $438,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,196 shares of company stock worth $2,286,091. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 22.05%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

