WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $509,000 Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ODP were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ODP by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ODP by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 134,519 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in ODP by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $53.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.