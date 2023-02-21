WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $534,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,230,000 after buying an additional 895,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3,650.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 766,687 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,240,898.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,107. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.15.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also

