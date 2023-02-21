WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on IART. Citigroup raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.