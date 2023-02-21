WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $431,000 in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $124.31 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09.

Insider Transactions at Prometheus Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $67.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

