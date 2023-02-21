WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $454,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSW. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Seaways from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 5,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,500 shares of company stock worth $2,394,625 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

