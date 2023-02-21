WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $463,000 in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ESAB by 21.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Stock Performance

NYSE:ESAB opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

In other ESAB news, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

