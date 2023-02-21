WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $534,000 in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after buying an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Schneider National by 60.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Cowen raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

Insider Activity

Schneider National Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $28.85 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

