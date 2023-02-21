WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after acquiring an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,917,000 after acquiring an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,258 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $64.05 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.51.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,051 shares of company stock valued at $423,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

