WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,215,000 after acquiring an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of CAH opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

