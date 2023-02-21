WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $497,000 Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth about $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NYSE:GMS opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. Analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

