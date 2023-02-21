WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,182 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.