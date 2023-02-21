WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

