WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock worth $1,968,148 in the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Articles

