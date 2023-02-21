WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,789,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,660,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,653,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,812,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 236,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

