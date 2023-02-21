WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 142.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $26,384,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Western Union by 2,258.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,544 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

