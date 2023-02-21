WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,661 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,661 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer lowered HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.39.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $546.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

