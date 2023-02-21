WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,577 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

