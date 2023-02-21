WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,482 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI stock opened at $239.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.16 and a 1 year high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.32%.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading

