WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE SXT opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $348.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.