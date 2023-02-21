WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,523 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNX Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CNX. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $5.11. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through the following segments: Shale, Coalbed Methane, and Other Gas. The Shale segment refers to primary reserves, production, and capital investments.

