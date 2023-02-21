WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 12,569 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,569 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,448,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,672 shares of company stock worth $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares worth $3,734,841. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

