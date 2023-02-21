WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 16,887 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in IAA were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,652,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,449,000 after purchasing an additional 513,317 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its stake in shares of IAA by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,231,000 after acquiring an additional 538,337 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,534,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,594 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.45.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

