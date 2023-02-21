WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 175 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

