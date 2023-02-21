WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,380 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Trading Up 2.4 %

SLVM opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sylvamo Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.