WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 32,988 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

