WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 39,850 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $143.81 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $152.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.88. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.13.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total transaction of $203,691.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.39, for a total value of $203,691.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

See Also

