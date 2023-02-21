WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,565 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Activity

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $176,768.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,052.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,779 shares of company stock worth $1,641,720. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 25.14% and a negative return on equity of 20,642.17%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

