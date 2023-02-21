WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $419,000 Position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAM opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.81.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

