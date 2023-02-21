WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $438,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AES. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,730 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in AES by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AES by 3,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,438 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,252,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

