WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $462,000 Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after purchasing an additional 59,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

PBH stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

