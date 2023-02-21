WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $538,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after purchasing an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after purchasing an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,604,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 221,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.76.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.