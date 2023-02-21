WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Embecta during the third quarter worth $66,598,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $14,481,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,081,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,513,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. Embecta Corp. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $49.00.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.