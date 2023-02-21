WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000.

Shares of FTDR opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

FTDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

