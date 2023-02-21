WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $104.67.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.86.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

