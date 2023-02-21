WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,614 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,522,000 after buying an additional 248,401 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,390,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,565,000 after buying an additional 41,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.