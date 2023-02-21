WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,652,000 after buying an additional 50,914 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,887,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

